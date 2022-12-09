15 victories in a single Formula 1 season had never been achieved by anyone before this year. She had to come Max Verstappen to rewrite one of the most special records of the Circus, deleting from the book of records the names of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who had ‘stopped’ at 13. These numbers are enough, like the 146 points advantage gained over the second in the standings, to describe the dominance impressed by the Dutchman over the 2022 season. Yet the Red Bull standard-bearer had started the year in a complicated way, with two retirements in the first three races. Two technical knockouts that made Hasselt’s #1 fear not being able to repeat last year’s world championship ride. Instead, after the Imola race, everything has changed.

“As a driver, you learn every year, build up experience and see where you can improve – explained Verstappen at the press conference that preceded the FIA Gala in Bologna – When you’re fighting for the title, you have to score points in every race. Because of this at the beginning of the year the withdrawals were so painful. From that point forward I knew I couldn’t afford any mistakes on my part, in case we backed out again for whatever reason. You always try to be as clean as possible and be perfect. This is what I expect of myself every time I jump in my car”.

“When we took to the track in the winter testsi – added Verstappen again, giving an overview of the way his season has evolved – The car was competitive, but a bit overweight. The way we bounced back after a difficult weekend in Melbourne and then recovered at Imola was incredible. I knew we had great potential, even if at the time there was still some delay to catch up. Since then we have developed in the right direction and the machine has become lighter and lighter. After Imola I was confident that we had a good chance of making it”.

Lewis Hamilton having slipped to the rear due to Mercedes’ performance problems, Verstappen’s great rival – at least in the first part of the season – was Charles Leclerc. However, the way in which the Dutchman related to his opponent – ​​inside and outside the circuits – was very different from what was seen last year in his duel with the seven-time world champion. “Struggling with Hamilton and Leclerc? Everyone is different in the way he fightsbut that’s the beauty of this sport. If everyone were the same, it would be quite boring”ruled the two-time world champion in this regard.