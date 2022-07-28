On the day that Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from F1 at the end of this season, there have already been numerous comments on the decision taken by the four-time world champion, who has always been at the wheel of the Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. Consequently, during the press conference reserved for the drivers, the consideration of the one who wrote the recent history of the Anglo-Austrian team could not be missing: Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman, on the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, expressed his thoughts on the choice of the German, who will engage with Aston Martin in this second half of the championship before finally hanging up his helmet: “After all, he has achieved a lot in Formula 1 and is a great ambassador of this sport – commented – sooner or later he gets old, and in these cases it is inevitable to evaluate the withdrawal. It is never beautiful when this time comes, but the time has also come to devote himself to his familybecause the Circus takes up such a long period that you rarely get to enjoy other aspects, and now it’s time to experience them to the fullest ”.

Limited to the test scheduled at the Hungaroring, Verstappen then focused on the characteristics of Red Bull on this type of track, fearing a certain superiority of Ferrari: “Personally I think it will be harder for usespecially on the flying lap – He admitted – I don’t expect disaster, but Ferrari will be super strong on this circuit, will be favored. However, we do not know exactly what the weather will be like and how much rain will fall, and these factors could affect the result ”. In conclusion, the Dutchman has guaranteed that he does not want to spend the summer break with the tranquility of the advantage in the standings that he now boasts over Leclerc: “This aspect doesn’t interest me, also because, as you know, I always look for perfection every weekend, and therefore I don’t relax. I always try to give my best together with the team to be able to win as many races as possible ”.