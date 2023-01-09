No one would have thought that the Ferrari had to say goodbye to the World Championship already at the summer break, considering that the Scuderia from Maranello obtained two victories in the first three races, with Charles Leclerc he was counting on a 46-point lead over Max Verstappen. Still, the Dutchman had the merit of not giving up – reacting right from Imola – while the Reds died under the weight of too many mistakes which, added up, helped steer the World Championship towards Milton Keynes.

The main culprit has been identified in Mattia Binotto, who will be replaced by Frederic Vasseur. With the Frenchman’s call, Ferrari hopes to reduce operational errors and pose a constant threat to Red Bull. The message to Milton Keynes has arrived, and Verstappen considers the red closest in 2023: “On the one hand, yes, I expected Ferrari to fight for the title longer. When you look at how close the cars were, it’s a bit surprising to have the gap that big. There haven’t been many weekends where we’ve been really dominant. But in the end I’m quite happy with how it turned out, especially after the season I had last year. It’s not always nice to have 2021 kind of fight every year. And I think next year everything will be closer to the top of the standings anyway. There will be Ferrari, just as there will certainly be Mercedes“.

The run-up to Red Bull, and therefore to the primacy, is the first point of theagenda-Vasseur. And it couldn’t be otherwise if you work for Ferrari. The new team principal is operational in Maranello, from today also on an official level. The former number one of the Alfa Romeo wall had already spent a few days in Maranello at the end of 2022, important days to get to know the Gestione Sportiva in which he was able to speak with the drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, both with a contract with the Ferrari valid until 2024, and with the staff at the factory, to test the terrain and study the plan to catch the rivals from Milton Keynes.