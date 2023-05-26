Uphill start

Sixth place at the end of FP1 this morning had perhaps given some hope to his direct rivals, but already in the second free practice session of the Monaco GP Max Verstappen is back to doing what he likes best: occupying the first position in the standings. The Dutchman from Red Bull was fastest in the afternoon session, showing significant steps forward compared to an opening session of the weekend that had set off some alarm bells inside the Milton Keynes garage.

Great balance

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the activity on the track, However, Verstappen did not appear completely satisfied with the day. At Red Bull there is the awareness that, on the narrow streets of the Principality, the other top teams – Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes – can represent a much more difficult obstacle to overcome than what has been seen in the first five GPs of the season. It is no coincidence that the two reds from Maranello were both breathing down the Dutchman’s neck at the end of FP2.

Steps forward and doubts

“PL1s were quite complicated – admitted Verstappen – I wasn’t very happy with how the car handled on the curbs and dips. PL2 went better, the car was much more competitive, but compared to the Ferrari we lack something in the driveability, in curves and in points where the surface of the asphalt changes. We have to work on these things because we’re all very close and when you go to the limit, you need something more to stay ahead.”.

Potential to explore

However, the RB19 has not yet expressed its maximum potential according to the reigning world champion: “We think we still have room for growth – warned Verstappen – we will try to push in the same direction and see tomorrow. In FP1 the car was less driveable and this affects the ability to complete the lap, to push harder and to get close to the barriers: overall it was a difficult lap, but with a good finish. Ferraris, like Aston Martins, are close and you have to try to build some margin to stay ahead”.