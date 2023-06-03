The practice rounds are over. Finally we will start with the real work. From the training sessions in Barcelona it became clear for the umpteenth time that Verstappen seems unbeatable. The reigning world champion drove the fastest time in every session. In the last session the training time was reduced thanks to some rain. There could also be some drops during qualifying.

The better weather websites do not agree on the weather forecast for the track. It became clear from the third free practice that if the track is not too wet, you can do great laps on the soft tyre. The question is: will it get wetter or drier? That question could make this qualifying session very interesting.

Q1

As soon as the lights turn green, it is busy in the pit lane. Russell immediately reports over the on-board radio that it is drizzling a bit, but that the rain is minimal. All drivers therefore come out on dry weather tires. Tsunoda is the first to have a big moment, but manages to keep his AlphaTauri away from the wall. Bottas and De Vries spin in exactly the same place. Bottas ends up in the grass while De Vries performs a perfect pirouette.

The next to go off-roading is Fernando Alonso. Pushing for a fast lap, he hits the curb on the inside of the last corner. All balance is gone and the Aston Martin shoots into the gravel trap. Here, too, the car remains undamaged. Albon also ends up in the gravel, but his Williams can also go to the pits unscathed. Due to all the sliders, quite a few stones come out of the gravel on the track. To ensure that the marshalls can safely remove this gravel, the red flag is waved.

It’s slippy out there! 👀 The red flag was due to gravel being dragged back onto the track by the drivers who went off#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kx1cYLieoK — Formula 1 (@F1) June 3, 2023

With about twelve minutes to go, the green flag is waved again. De Vries apparently has not learned from his earlier moment. In exactly the same place and in exactly the same way, all grip on the rear wheels is gone. ‘What am I doing wrong there?’, De Vries wonders aloud. The Dutch driver then puts things in order and takes the seventh fastest time at that time.

At the end of the first part, Pérez and Leclerc are not yet safe. The track heats up making times faster. The drivers who are the last to cross the line often set the fastest times. Leclerc does not manage to set another lap. As a result, he finishes nineteenth. In addition to Leclerc, Sargeant, Albon, Magnussen and Bottas are out. Pérez goes through to Q2 with the heels over the ditch.

❌ ELIMINATED IN Q1 ❌ Agony for Charles Leclerc, who is out in Q1! Bottas

Magnussen

Albon

Leclerc 📸

Sergeant#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GFMfrAx1KO — Formula 1 (@F1) June 3, 2023

Q2

In the second part of qualifying, the track continues to develop positively. This means that the track is getting drier, warmer and therefore faster times are driven. Lewis Hamilton likes to use this. He clocks the fastest first and last sector after the first fast runs. At the end of the session, all drivers go out again to tighten up the times.

In any case, Sergio Pérez does not succeed. He shoots straight ahead and ends up as the umpteenth in the gravel trap. Pérez still has time to set a fast lap but does not make it. He is 0.051 seconds short of Hülkenberg’s tenth place. Russell also falls short and will start tomorrow in twelfth. Apart from not progressing to Q3, Russell overlooks his team-mate on the straight and pushes Hamilton onto the grass. Toto will want to have a hearty word with his driver.

Contact between Russell and Hamilton during the final stages of Q2! #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JgQJmXphe5 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 3, 2023

Q3

There is no time to recover from the first two parts of qualifying. Verstappen immediately puts things in order and is almost a second faster than anyone else after the first laps. It should be noted that Alonso has not set a time. His mechanics keep the car inside so that Alonso will only set one timed lap.

The coin falls the wrong way for Alonso. He is 1.2 seconds short of Verstappen’s time. Alonso finishes ninth. Compatriot Sainz is doing better. He comes closest to pole sitter Max Verstappen. Due to disappointing performances by Pérez, Leclerc and Alonso, Norris and Gasly move up to P3 and P4.

Starting grid GP of Spain 2023

Verstappen – 1:12,272 Sainz–1:12,734 Norris–1:12,792 Gasly–1:12,816 Hamilton-1:12,818 Stroll – 1:12,994 Ocon–1:13,083 Hulkenberg – 1:13,229 Alonso-1:13,507 Piastri–1:13,682 Perez – 1:13,334 Russell–1:13,447 Zhou–1:13,521 DeVries – 1:14,083 Tsunoda-1:14,477 Bottas – 1:13,977 Magnussen – 1:14,042 Albon – 1:14,063 Leclerc – 1:14,079 Sergeant – 1:14,699

What time does the 2023 Spanish GP start

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM