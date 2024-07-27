Spa-Frankfurt (dpa)

Dutch world champion Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the third free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix, scheduled to be held tomorrow, Sunday, as part of the Formula 1 World Championship. There was not much excitement due to heavy rain.

The Red Bull driver set the fastest lap of the 7,003km Spa-Francorchamps circuit in 2:02.565, beating McLaren’s Australian Oscar Piastri and Alpine’s Frenchman Pierre Gasly. The third session was halted early when Aston Martin’s Canadian Lance Stroll crashed in the rain on the fast Eau Rouge section.

He did not appear to have sustained any injuries, but was taken to a medical center as a precaution.

Red flags were raised, but no driver went out in these difficult conditions, but soon the red flags were raised again, because it was unsafe to drive.

Drivers were given just two minutes at the end to test the waters with fully wet tyres.

The weather is expected to affect the official test, which will be held later, but the weather is expected to improve in tomorrow’s race.

Verstappen set the fastest time in Friday’s first practice session, before finishing third in the second practice session behind McLaren duo Lando Norris (who holds dual British and Belgian citizenship) and Piastri, winner of last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has failed to win any of the last three races, and the team has not achieved the dominance this season, as it did in the last two seasons.

In Belgium, he is expected to serve a 10-place penalty after exceeding the number of times allowed for engine changes, as he changed the power unit for the fifth time.

Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings, 76 points ahead of Norris.