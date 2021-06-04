Baku (Reuters)

Formula One’s Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, with two Ferraris just behind him.

The 23-year-old Dutchman, who leads the overall standings for the first time in his career after winning the Monaco Grand Prix last month, clocked one minute 43.184 seconds as the fastest time at the Baku street circuit.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who took pole position in Monaco, finished second by 0.043 seconds, while his Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz was third in sunny conditions.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is four points behind Verstappen after five races, finished seventh while his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, winner in Baku in 2019, finished 10th.

Verstappen’s Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, who has been on the podium twice in Baku with former Force India, finished fourth.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, winner in Azerbaijan with Red Bull in 2017, was fifth for McLaren, followed by Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Baku did not host the race last year due to the Covid-19 epidemic, and it will be held without fans at the weekend.