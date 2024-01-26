It has been statistically proven that Dutch F1 fans exhibit significantly sportier driving behavior and drive more damage.

Since May 16, 2016, a lot of Dutch F1 fans have arrived in the Netherlands. We Dutch love to support a sport where there is something to celebrate. F1 used to be a niche sport in our country, relatively speaking. Don't forget that for a long time Jos The Boss had a bigger fan club than any other driver! And that fan clubs might have been a Dutch affair.

But not only do we want to identify with the euphoric performance of M. Verstappen, we also ascribe to ourselves such driving qualities. At least, it seems that the Dutch motorsport fan is inspired by it. Research shows this, so it is true. Research agency Motivaction on behalf of the insurer Interpolis investigated some things. Its results will amaze you!

Dutch F1 fans are confident

Naturally, we would like to share some interesting conclusions and findings with you, loyal readers. F1 fans have a much more adventurous and confident driving style. That doesn't sound like the best combination. That's not entirely the case, because F1 fans statically hit an object more often while maneuvering and more often drive behind other cars. The latter is a hat tip to J. Verstappen on Juan-Pablo Montoya Interlagos in 2001.

But there's more. Dutch Formula 1 fans are more confident and are not impressed by crowds in the car or changing weather conditions. Which is very funny: Dutch F1 fans see themselves as very good drivers. Of course. They consider themselves 'good', 'experienced' and 'safe' as drivers.

And Dutch F1 fans are impressed by Lewis Hamilton fans who dare to find something from Max on social media, but they usually don't do that in the car.

Also just good enthusiasts

Now it is easy to criticize Dutch F1 fans, but it is not all doom and gloom. It is often car enthusiasts who take better care of their cars. They also check tire pressure and lighting more often. Maybe from now on Stipt should raffle F1 cars in its webshop!

In addition, F1 fans are less frustrated by time pressure or a navigation system that does not function properly. Speaking of that system, Dutch F1 fans enjoy killing time off the navigation. So if Waze says you'll arrive at the editorial office at 11:00, the fans are like a sport to make it 10:50.

If we read this back like this. Indeed, we are also F1 fans!

