When it’s too much, it’s too much. Formula 1 is trying to maximize the interest around the world champion Circus, which has grown exponentially over the last few seasons with Liberty Media pulling the reins. Drivers, teams and everything related to the top open-wheel motorsport championship is preparing to compete in 24 races in 2024. A huge amount, which will force everyone to fly almost 200,000 miles.

The protests, inside the Paddock, are starting to be more consistent. But it is always the appeal that makes noise that the character in question decides to express his doubts. This time to question the path taken by Formula 1 and, consequently, his future in the world champion Circus was the 2 times world champion Max Verstappen.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Max says that the inexorable growth of the Formula 1 calendar sometimes leads him to reflect and think “whether it’s worth it” to stay involved in Formula 1.

“I’m worried about the sport that I’ve always liked. I’ll still play it, but up to a certain point. It’s not that I’m totally against change, as some people say. But those changes have to be for F1’s benefit.”

“Why do you have to change when things are going well? I think a traditional qualifying session is a great format. It doesn’t have to be all about money.”

“People might think, ‘Well, he makes a lot of money, what’s that guy complaining about?’. But it’s about your well-being, how you experience things, not how much you make.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I feel like I have to do too much and skip other things that I like to do. So sometimes I think, ‘Is it still worth it?'”

What worries Verstappen is not the ever-increasing number of grand prix races to be contested over the course of a season, but also all the off-track activities that come with the job. The Dutchman said he loses about a month a year due to the extensive marketing activity that Red Bull subjects him.

“Travel isn’t the biggest problem. It’s more about all the extra things I have to do. Thursdays on a race weekend can be very long depending on where we are and outside of racing there is a lot of work to the simulator to do”.

“For example, I lose more than a month a year on marketing-related appointments. At some point, you just don’t feel like doing all of that anymore.”

The current contract that binds Verstappen to Red Bull will last several more years, expiring in 2028. Max said that, if shocking things don’t happen to the team’s competitiveness, he certainly won’t retire before that date.

“Things would have to go really badly for that to happen. I don’t expect the team to go downhill that much, judging by all the amazing people we have. But in this sport it’s always possible you’re not competitive.”

“It depends on what the prospects are, but yes, I don’t see myself fighting in the middle of the lineup for three years. Then I’d rather stay at home or do something else. But, again, I don’t expect that I can access all that” Verstappen concluded.