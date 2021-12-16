Max Verstappen was officially crowned Formula 1 world champion in Paris. He received the trophy at the FIA ​​gala in the Louvre from outgoing chairman Jean Todt. Because Mercedes announced earlier in the day that it would not appeal, Verstappen is one hundred percent sure that his title can no longer be in danger.











,,It was a crazy last race. If someone had presented me with this scenario, I would probably have had a heart attack,” he reflected on Sunday’s denouement in his speech to a packed house. “I have now achieved my life goal, what I still achieve is just a bonus.”

Verstappen had already told his story extensively at a press conference at the beginning of the evening, at which Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also joined. He had an annoying announcement for his Dutch fans to NOS: ,,I can almost certainly say that there will be no tribute in the Netherlands.”

Mercedes headstocks Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff had not come to the annual closing of the racing season due to dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the decisive race. Technical director James Allison took the honors on behalf of the German racing stable.

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner are on their way to the award ceremony with Kelly Piquet and Geri Halliwell. © ANP



loud applause

After the press conference, Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet went to the main hall, where the great enjoyment began during an almost three-hour ceremony. The champions in other classes were also honoured, including Nyck de Vries, who won the world title in Formula E with Mercedes.

At the end of the evening, Verstappen came forward to loud applause and received the trophy from Jean Todt, who will resign as FIA president after three terms in office at the age of 75. Valtteri Bottas, last season’s number three, was also there to receive his award. There is no trace of Hamilton, who was voted Personality of the Year at the gala.

“It’s been a great fight with Lewis, one of the best drivers in the sport,” said Verstappen respectfully of his competitor. “We pushed each other to the limit and sometimes went over the edge. But we do appreciate each other. I look forward to competing with him again next season.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our videos about Formula 1 below.

Max Verstappen © Pool via REUTERS





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.