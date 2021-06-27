Finally Max Verstappen can now debunk a legend: that he was less incisive on the flying lap having always been a racing animal. The Dutchman is also refining his taste on Saturday, and he can’t wait to continue gorging himself on pole position as he has a car that fully assists him. The Mercedes team has been provoked, no doubt: but this season the reaction of Wolff, Hamilton and company has been less composed than expected and the war of suspicions may not help, in the long term, the run-up to Jos’s son.

“The challenge is the one that is marking 2021 and will be remembered for a long time. Verstappen took over the operations. He is leading the World Championship with twelve points ahead of e has two set points to extend in the overall standings: today’s Styrian Gp and the photocopy one that will still be raced here in a week. Yesterday’s qualifying had no history: Max sealed them with an extraordinary time“, Writes the newspaper La Stampa.

Perez: “Disappointed from today, but strategy is good”

“The heir to the throne is in crazy shape. He never hid, Max. He has an abrasive tongue. It is a Piedone pesantissimo. Let alone now. «Everything is going well – said the Dutchman – We are on our track and we want to show that we are the strongest. I expect a very tight race, Mercedes never gives up ». Hamilton, in truth, yesterday chose the low profile. Yesterday the seven-time world champion was not perfect, he made more than one mistake, resulting in slower than Bottas“, Analyzes Leo Turrini on the Carlino.

According to Paolo Filisetti, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, there is a technical key in the superiority shown by Max Verstappen (while Sergio Perez appeared more in difficulty on the flying lap): “The Red Bull has maintained an aerodynamic configuration almost identical to that adopted at the Paul Ricard, although the Red Bull Ring is very different, with the same rear wing with a spoon profile and the front with a last flap equipped with a sinuous trailing edge. The Red Bull generates a very high load with the bottom, leaving the wings almost exclusively a balancing task. Regarding the engine, in this circuit the maximum power of the internal combustion engine is lower due to the rarefaction of the air at 700 meters above sea level, therefore the electric charge becomes crucial in acceleration: a strong point of Honda already from Bahrain“.