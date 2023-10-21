The Sprint chronicle

The United States Sprint race, the fifth of this 2023 season, saw triumph once again Max Verstappen. For the Dutchman it is the third success this year in short races, the sixth overall in his career. After a hyper-aggressive start to block Charles Leclerc’s overtaking attempt, the Red Bull champion managed a decent margin over the Mercedes for all 100 km. Lewis Hamilton, who arrived with his Mercedes in second position under the checkered flag. Third place in this Sprint precisely for Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver who was unable to keep up with the pace of the Verstappen-Hamilton pair after the start and had to settle for keeping Lando Norris’s recovering McLaren at a distance, especially in the final laps. Perez, Sainz, Gasly and Russell also take championship points. David Coulthard interviewed the top three from Sprint.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“Duel with Leclerc? My maneuver was at the limit, but there was a lot of space towards Turn 1 and this certainly helps. After that we were able to do our pace race. I then had some fun at the end, pushing a little more. Difficulty? For a few laps I had Hamilton under second, so I had to control the braking areas a bit. The DRS in a straight line is quite powerful. Once I got out of the DRS zone we set our pace and the pace of the car today was very good. Starting from sixth place tomorrow will be very different to today. But it will make the race interesting, hopefully we can have fun with some overtaking on the track tomorrow. Obviously we want to win. There is more and more audiences here every year, it’s beautiful.”

2nd, Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

“The audience is beautiful, thank you for all the support. Nice race. I had a good battle with Charles after the start and then at the beginning I tried to get close to Max. However, their pace is unchallenged at the moment. But I’m glad we got a little closer. We still have a lot of work to do to replicate the pace they did throughout the race, but I’m happy to be back on the podium. Having Max behind us tomorrow will be able to help us, but I think we will find him close behind us rather soon with the pace he showed today. But I’m open to having good battles with Charles and with Lando. We all have pretty similar pace. If we manage to keep Max behind it will be fantastic, otherwise never mind.”

3rd, Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

“Attack Max? There was the possibility and the space, I had to try. He obviously defended himself to the limit and I lost a position to Lewis. They are stronger than us in terms of race pace, we have to work to understand what we can do better tomorrow. We have a lot of data to analyze, two different strategies with the two cars. This could help us a little because we know how the softs will behave in terms of tomorrow. We hope we can take advantage of this advantage and hope we can win tomorrow.”