Red Bull back in qualifying

The team Red Bull Honda, fresh from celebrating the successes achieved well in advance in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, it showed up in Austin with the aim of winning again and giving Max Verstappen the 50th victory in his still young career.

But something went wrong on Friday at the Circuit of The Americas and if the ninth place on the grid for Sergio Perez Nowadays it’s not that surprising, what’s surprising is the sixth place for Verstappen. The Dutch champion saw the lap with which he took pole from Leclerc canceled for having exceeded the limits of the track and was unable to do better than the third row, given that in his first attempt he felt hindered in the final sector by Perez who he was throwing himself.

Helmut Marko’s analysis

“We knew it would be tough. On Max’s first lap in Q3, Checo got in his way due to a communication error. Then on the second attempt, there was a lockup in Turn 1. Falling from first to sixth place is tragic, also because the cars in front of Max are all strong and it will be a difficult race. The uneven surface damaged us more than others and We didn’t get to drive with the intended ride height, but in the long run we can catch up. Perez showed a clear improvement and in the race he is always stronger than in qualifying. Temperatures should be very high on Sunday and tire wear, our strong point, will play an important role. Already last year Hamilton was one of our strongest opponents, we will see how the Sprint goes, but he is closer than we would like.”

Horner’s examination

“We start from sixth and ninth position for the race, which makes things a little more difficult.

But there is always the opportunity to win and we can’t wait to find out what Sunday has in store for us. It looked like we had pole today, but a small lock-up in Turn 1 created difficulties for Max and he had to give it his all. He tried, but today it didn’t work.

Checo struggled with the balance, but the margins were tight and there wasn’t much to do. Sunday’s race will be interesting.”