Max Verstappen does not mind not having pole position.

It was a bit of a disappointment yesterday. The qualification of the GP of Italy was again typical of the GP of Italy. That means the underdog suddenly has a chance. That’s because of two things: firstly, it’s a track where you mainly go full throttle, downforce is not extremely important.

Second: partly because of reason 1 it is only a very short race. So 1 small mistake (for the leader in the pit stop for example) can have huge consequences. Especially when a safety car comes, it causes a lot of commotion.

0.013 seconds

But what happened yesterday? Verstappen has the fastest car on the straights this year and Monza is made up of many straights. Still, Sainz took pole position. Close (0.013 seconds!), but still. Since when is the Scuderia Ferrari car faster? Well, not. That is what Verstappen says after qualifying.

It wasn’t very surprising. They were also here quickly last year. Also if you look at their rear wing, you can see that it is optimized for Monza, while our wing – certainly for one lap – is not the most optimal. But in the race it has to be better for each other. So it’s not all that shocking. Max Verstappen has clear confidence in it.

Verstappen doesn’t mind

It is a trend that we see more often this year and also saw the year before. If the car is optimally set up for qualifying, it is not really the case for the race and vice versa of course.

This was particularly evident at this year’s GP of Hungary. In qualifying, Verstappen struggled with the RB19, but in the race the car was unbeatable.

Another thing: at Ferrari they have brought a new type of rear wing especially for Monza. Monza is, of course, home to the Tifosi and the scarlet team from Maranello. This is where it needs to happen, so they have a so-called low drag rear wing with minimal downforce. That is why the SF-23 was very fast on the straights. Red Bull, on the other hand, was faster in the Lesmo’s and Variante Ascari.

This article Verstappen does not mind P2: “trend that we see more often” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

