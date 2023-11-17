Finally the track

After the farce of PL1, which lasted just 12 minutes before a red flag caused by a manhole cover that hit Carlos Sainz’s car forced the Race Direction to stop activity on the track, the second round of testing on the Las Vegas circuit he was eagerly awaited by teams and drivers to get a first idea of ​​how to tackle the track.

Ferrari emerged with a smile from the night shift – which started at 2.30 am and ended at 4.00 am, local time. Charles Leclerc in particular set the best timegiving his opponents at least half a second. Max Verstappen however in the qualifying simulation he did not go beyond sixth timetaking almost a second from Leclerc.

Verstappen-Las Vegas, love does not blossom

The feeling between the reigning world champion and the film show atmosphere of Las Vegas has never developed, as confirmed by the very harsh stance expressed by the orange champion after yesterday’s opening ceremony. Today, after finally being able to test the track, the opinion of the #1 of the Red Bull team has not changed. “I found better leads [su cui guidare] – Verstappen ruled at the end of the day, speaking to the television media – but we just have to move forward“.

The analysis of the shift was interesting, with Verstappen who admitted that he is not yet completely happy with the car setup and with the feeling on the various tyres: “There are still a few things to do to improve the race pace. At the moment it is not easy to decide which tires to use for the race. The track was very slippery at the beginning. We didn’t run much in FP1, so it took some time to rubberize the track. Then it got better. We were still able to complete our entire program“, he commented.