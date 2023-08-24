The Dutchman from Red Bull is aiming for the ninth consecutive victory of 2023: “We want to pick up where we left off. Unbeatable? We don’t think about it, we just want to put the best car on the track”. The Spaniard: “It’s more difficult for Aston Martin now than at the start of the season, but this is the Champions League”

– zandvoort (holland)

"A special GP, the goal is to continue where we left off." Max Verstappen in GP mode it's always the same, a car ready to do what it does best, race hard and win. So far the Dutchman and Red Bull have dominated this championship, him in particular with 10 wins out of 12 GPs, the team overall because he won the other two races Sergio Perez. If this weekend at Zandvoort the two-time world champion should win at home, he would equal Sebastian Vettel, who won 9 consecutive GPs in 2013. But Verstappen is always the same, he doesn't seem to think about records: "It's not that he feels a particular weight on his shoulders – he said – This weekend is beautiful because there are all these fans, it's great fun. Obviously we want to continue doing the same things as in the first part of the championship, but you never know how it will go, how the weather will be. We hope to have a fast car and put it all together".

the unbeatable — Today in F1 we ​​talk above all of Red Bull's unbeaten run, but how do you experience it within the team? "We don't think too much about it – said the Dutchman – we always look ahead thinking about working to bring the best car to the track. We prepare ourselves in this sense and of course we want to win here too. This is one of my favorite tracks and to win would be special." But does he prefer to win by dominating and with opponents at a distance or does he think it's better to have a bit more tussle also in order not to let his guard down? "In general, I prefer linear and calm races, also because dominating like this doesn't happen every season. And in any case, the opponents aren't that far away, so it's better to win without too many worries in the race".

speak alonso — Near him George Russell admits that the Mercedes he could be at ease on this track, as well as in Brazil. And then there is Fernando Alonso which says that theAston Martin now he struggles more: "It will be a more demanding second part of the season – he said – in the first part we were good, even a little surprisingly, in the last few races we were less good even though we always scored in the points. Now we want to go back to a more competitive position, the margins with our opponents are smaller but we want to fight like at the beginning. In F1 things change quickly, this is the Champions League. The aim is to find a clear direction especially for the development of the 2024 car. Here we have a new aero package. The podium? Now it's more difficult, 4 teams are fighting for the top 3 positions, if I manage to win two or three more between now and the end of the year it would be nice, but if I don't succeed I won't be disappointed. Every weekend is different, it will depend on the progress made, Mercedes is faster than us, let's see if we get back to the speed of the first races".