The last GPs disputed by Formula 1 before the summer break provided entertainment and fun on the track, but also some unpleasant problems of public order outside the circuits. While Max Verstappen enriched his collection of triumphs, extending in the world championship standings up to +80 on Charles Leclerc, some of his self-styled fans have become protagonists of behaviors totally inadmissible in any civil context. In Austria, Red Bull’s home game, several supporters orange have been accused of harassment and inappropriate attitudes towards other fans. In Hungary, a video went viral in which a group of Dutch fans set the Lewis Hamilton merchandise on fire.

A shameful conduct, correctly stigmatized by the press all over the world. Verstappen himself was also questioned about the issue, expressing rather clear words on the matter, without appeal condemning the attitude of these people. “Obviously all this is unacceptable – ruled the reigning world champion, who with Hamilton was the protagonist of a tense rivalry last year – I totally disagree [con quello che hanno fatto]because it’s just disgusting“.

“Overall, however, I think most of the fans just cheered a lot – remarked Verstappen – throughout the race and also at the moment of the podium, for each driver. I think that’s how it should be. And yes, those videos with the merchandise burned, I think they are disgusting“. Precisely on the theme of inappropriate behavior at the race venues, F1, together with the FIA, has published a video in which the drivers themselves underline that there is no space, among fans of this sport, for those who use violent, intimidating attitudes. or harassing other spectators.