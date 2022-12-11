Since his entry into Formula 1 Max Verstappen he was able to gather around him a large number of enthusiasts willing to follow him at any cost in almost all the events on the world championship calendar. With the passage of time and with the increase of successes achieved by Verstappen on the track, the ‘orange tide’ has become a real mobile oceanic crowd that moves from country to country to follow the exploits of its idol. However, this warm support has always been linked to the driver rather than to the team itself, with support for the Red Bull team itself always being overshadowed by that expressed for Hasselt’s talent.

The recent end-of-season party that Red Bull threw on the streets of Milton Keynesa British town which has hosted the headquarters of the Austrian team since 2005, has however also made Verstappen discover the affection of the local public, which is obviously mainly linked to the team that has been at home in the Buckinghamshire location for almost two decades. Speaking at the end of the exhibition organized to celebrate his second world title and the fifth Constructors’ championship won in the history of Red Bull, Verstappen had words of great love for the public – mainly British – who thronged the streets of Milton Keynes.

“It was really a lot of fun and it was amazing to see so many people coming to support us despite the cold weather. Our fans are truly the best – commented the world champion, addressing the approximately 30 thousand present – Our team has been in Milton Keynes since 2005 when I was a kid and it’s great to be able to give something back to the city through an event like this. We are very happy with the support we are getting from the city as well and are looking forward to next year. We know we can repeat this success, although obviously our opponents will work hard to beat us. But they don’t have the same support that we do“, warned Verstappen, in a combative tone.