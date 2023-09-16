As successful as the season has been for Red Bull Racing so far, the GP weekend in Singapore is going so badly. During training, Verstappen and Pérez complain about a sliding rear end and the gearbox that is not doing its job. Will this be the weekend in which Red Bull and Verstappen’s winning streak is broken?

Other teams such as Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have their affairs in order. In all training sessions there was a Ferrari in the lead. Leclerc and Sainz therefore seem to have the best chances of beating Red Bull. The first hurdle to overcome is qualifying in Singapore. Overtaking remains difficult on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, so a good starting position is worth a lot.

Q1

The first times are rolling in and we can already conclude: this will be an exciting qualification. The differences between the lap times are minimal. Russell is fastest at the start of Q1, 0.045 seconds ahead of Leclerc, 0.078 seconds ahead of Norris and 0.085 seconds ahead of Pérez. Verstappen follows in sixth. He is more than three tenths slower than Russell.

With about five minutes to go, many drivers improve their previous time. As in previous qualifying sessions, the track is getting better and the lap times are getting shorter. That’s why the dying seconds of Q1 determine who will and will not continue to the next part. This in turn means that they have to look for a place in the last sector.

You can tell from the first times that are set that the track is much better. Tsunoda promptly takes the fastest time and is followed by Pérez, Hülkenberg and Magnussen. Even before Verstappen can complete his lap, the red flag is waved. Lance Stroll had a huge crash in the last corner.

Hard crash from Stroll

Stroll hits the gas while the car is still bouncing on the curbs. The grip on the rear is gone and Stroll tries to absorb the drift. He does that a little too well, making it an old-fashioned one tank slacker is becoming. The blow into the wall is so hard that the wheel comes loose and bounces across the track. An up-and-coming McLaren almost creates this bond. Fortunately, when it is quiet on the track, Stroll can get out of the car under his own power.

Q2

After about twenty minutes of clearing and repair work, the track is reopened for the second part of qualifying in Singapore. Verstappen is the first to set a time, but his time is (even) improved by Kevin Magnussen. According to the Dutch driver, the car is ‘very bad’ in all areas. After all drivers have completed a lap, Verstappen is tenth.

Now that the track is getting faster again, it must be better for the reigning world champion to advance to Q3. To make matters worse, Verstappen also gets in the way of Tsunoda. Verstappen’s engineer reports that Tsunoda is coming, but by then it is already too late. The Japanese driver has to give up his fast lap and is understandably frustrated. After qualifying, the stewards will see whether Verstappen should be punished for this.

Before then, back to the track. At the end of Q2, Pérez shoots off the track in the first sector. Verstappen is now completing his lap, but the Dutch driver is not able to shave much off his time. He is tenth, but is pushed out of the top ten by debutant Lawson. The debutant is 0.007 seconds faster than the championship leader. Verstappen talks about a ‘shocking experience’ and Pérez starts swearing. Both Red Bulls do not make it into the top ten.

Q3

Who will benefit most from Red Bull’s disappointing performance? Maybe a Haas driver. Magnussen and Hülkenberg manage to get into the top ten. A shot at pole position? That seems too much to ask. The real contenders seem to be Norris, the Ferraris, the Mercedes and Fernando Alonso, because you should never write them off.

All remaining drivers do two fast laps. After the first test, Sainz stands out a lot above the rest. The Spanish driver is two-tenths faster than Leclerc in P2, three-tenths on Norris and six-tenths on Russell. Now survive the last laps and pole position goes back to the Scuderia.

Sainz takes some time off his fastest time. Norris and Leclerc do not meet Sainz’s time. The Mercedes cannot do anything about Sainz’s pole position either. Russell comes closest. He is 0.079 seconds behind the pole sitter. Bravo, Sainz!

Qualifying results for the 2023 Singapore GP

Sainz Russell Leclerc Norris Hamilton Magnussen Alonso Ocon Hulkenberg Lawson Verstappen Gasly Pérez Albon Tsunoda Bottas Piastri Sargeant Zhou Stroll

What time does F1 start in Singapore?

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM