The sixth race of the 2022 season, on the Catalan circuit of Montmelò, was once again conquered by Max Verstappen. For the reigning world champion this is the fourth success of the season, the third in a row. This victory, however, came at the end of a very complicated race for the # 1 of Red Bull and full of twists, first of all the unfortunate retirement of Charles Leclerc. In second place came the second Red Bull, led by Sergio Perez, for the second double of the season obtained by the Milton Keynes team. Third place and third podium in 2022 for George Russell, with Mercedes. Pedro de la Rosa interviewed the top three.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull): “I went off the track, it was probably the wind. I lost the rear. Then I tried to pass George but the DRS didn’t work. This made my life difficult. Thanks to a perfect strategy we managed to run our race and win. Difficult start, but nice finish. I’ve been trying to stay focused, obviously it’s not cool when you have so many problems. I’m happy to have won and very happy for Checo too, it was a good result for the team. The behavior of the car on the soft was perfect. Even on the averages. George? I was frustrated with the DRS that didn’t work, but we managed to get past ”.

Sergio Perez (2nd, Red Bull): “This weekend I felt at home in Spain, I am very happy to be on the podium for the first time here. Victory? It would have been a good fight, but it’s a great result for the team and I’m happy for that. We had a different strategy for the tires, I had let Max pass at the beginning and I thought I could Russell without losing crucial seconds [dietro Verstappen] to make my strategy work. But it’s a good result for the team“.

George Russell (3rd, Mercedes): “Is Mercedes back? I’d be happy to say it. Today I did everything I could. Max did a fantastic job. We deserve to be here. We worked hard. We have to thank the work of the factory, they worked very well. Thanks to them. Overheating? A lot of things were happening. I tried to keep the Red Bulls behind. I enjoyed those laps, even if I didn’t succeed. I am very happy with third place. There are a lot of points in the standings for us. We did a great job today. The last few laps were difficult, it was a survival race. We knew we had an advantage over those who were chasing us, I’m proud to have brought the car to the finish in third position ”.