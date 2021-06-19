For some time now, it has no longer been the case to say which track is more favorable to one team than another. Since his return to Formula 1 in 2018, Paul Ricard has proved to be a perfect track for the home of the star. But in this 2021, at least until today, a different story has been written.

With a 1.29’990 ”, Max Verstappen wins his fifth career pole. A result that could be defined almost announced since the performance of the second free practice session on Friday. A great opportunity for the Dutchman to regain the spoils lost on the Baku straight a few laps after yet another fundamental victory: “Obviously the points are not awarded today, but it was a great day. Now we have to think about closing the work tomorrow, trying to take home 25 points, the ones we lost in Azerbaijan ”.

“Up to now – he continues – it has been a highly positive weekend for us, on a track where we have usually had various difficulties. In the second free practice session we were able to make a change, and taking pole position was really nice ”.

Nice to take the first place on the starting grid, especially if you manage to prevail over your main rival, who almost miraculously qualifies second.

A performance swing that keeps the championship alive: “Today’s performance is very promising, we hope to be able to continue like this. I am confident in the performance of the car, which has gone well since FP2 ”.

Appointment tomorrow, for the day of judgment, in which we start from an Azerbaijani zero. Who will win?