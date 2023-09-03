There are no miracles in Formula 1 and that maxim resounded again this Sunday in Monza, where the typhosi They flocked to it, inflamed by the pole position that Carlos Sainz won on Saturday, thanks to one of the best laps of his life. Despite the Spanish crush, the Ferrari he drives is not enough to keep Red Bull at bay, the car that many have hung the label of the most dominant ever. Even less if the person behind the wheel is Max Verstappen, a unique competitive animal as his numbers make clear. The defending champion went for a Sunday outing again, this time in Italy, where he chained his tenth consecutive win, a new absolute record. Despite not being able to overtake Sainz at the start, the Red Bull driver simmered his assault on the lead, which came to a head on lap 15, after several bumps enhanced by the effect of the mobile rear wing (DRS). For Mad Max, this is the 12th of the 14 that have been put into play. The other two bear the signature of Checo Pérez, his teammate in the red buffalo team, who continues to destroy everything and has not stopped winning since the last round of last season (Abu Dhabi).

In Monza, the Dutchman and the Mexican got rid of the most feisty version of Sainz, who defended himself with everything he could, especially when braking, both from the two Red Bulls and from Charles Leclerc, his neighbor from the workshop, to whom Ferrari gave total freedom to throw the car at him in the final brawl between them for the podium. The knife duel between the red cars was finally won by the man from Madrid, who widened his car as much as he could in a scuffle as delicious for the spectator as it was unnecessary for the interests of the scuderia. This is the first time that Sainz has climbed into the drawer so far on the calendar and the fourth time that he has done so by the brand of The Prancing Horsewhich thanks to this result and Fernando Alonso’s slip – he finished ninth – is placed third in the statistics reserved for manufacturers, above Aston Martin.

Almost everything has been said and written about Red Bull. From Ferrari, too. The energetic troop signed their sixth double of the course in Monza. All of them are the result of the brutal punch of the RB19, combined with the success of the strategists who establish the roadmap from the wall. In the scuderia It is difficult to interpret the plan that is applied in each race, as he once again highlighted before his fans. Despite being comfortably placed third (Sainz) and fourth (Leclerc), the Italian team allowed its two riders to have a rough time over the last five laps. Once Pérez was able to get past Sainz (round 46 of 51), the boy from Guadalajara shot off leaving his rival completely exposed to the appetite of the Monegasque, always ready to make it clear who’s boss in Maranello. At many times, Leclerc’s aggressiveness at the end of the straight went beyond reasonable limits among teammates who are not playing anything more than position.

“Guys, let’s square this and take it home,” Sainz blurted out before the fieryness of his colleague, who was about to take it with just two laps to go, in what could have been the saddest outcome of a weekend that started out big for Ferrari.

