The 2023 world championship will see the presence on the track of Nyck de Vriesrecently announced as the new driver of theAlphaTauri for next season. In this way, the 27-year-old will finally realize his debut as an official guide in a team, without therefore participating in the role of reserve driver as done in Monza, where he replaced Albon with a performance that proved decisive for his promotion to the top flight.

Beyond that, de Vries will be the second competitor of Dutch nationality after Max Verstappen, with the two-time world champion who has already said he was very happy with the promotion of his compatriot and friend. Precisely as a result of these statements, the first hypotheses of a fantasy market linked to a future line-up have already emerged. ‘Orange’ of the Red Bullwith the two likely to find themselves engaged in the role of teammates. Specifically, to fuel the rumors of a future together is the contractual deadline of the two current drivers of the Milton Keynes team, with that of Verstappen expected in 2028 and that of Sergio Perez in 2024. Added to this is also the position of the AlphaTauri, historical sister company of Red Bull and direct partner in the exchange between the drivers of the two teams.

Interviewed by ViaPlayVerstappen denied a similar scenario, however reiterating his happiness in being able to find himself on track with de Vries in 2023: “You shouldn’t ask me this – number 1 replied on the hypothesis of an all-Dutch Red Bull – it also depends on what will happen next to me with Perez, for example, as long as you continue to do well, but first let’s enjoy two Dutchmen in Formula 1. Now Nyck has a seat for the next few years, and that’s very nice. I also like the fact that he has seized the opportunity on the fly. He quickly scored points, and I’m very happy for him. I am also sure that he will be able to learn well at AlphaTauri. This is also a very nice team and I hope they are also competitive. Of course it’s also about being able to fight for points ”.