On the Austin circuit Max Verstappen took his 13th win of 2022, equaling the record of success in a season that belonged to Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher. The two-time Red Bull champion was very good at recovering after a mistake in the pits of his team, beating his great rival at the end of a spectacular duel. Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time Mercedes world champion has long dreamed of hitting his first victory of 2022, but in the end he had to settle for the second step of the podium. Third place for Charles Leclerc, also the author of an extraordinary comeback from the 12th starting square. David Coulthard interviewed the top three.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull): “A tough victory, the stop was longer than we would have liked, but I was able to fight to get back in front. I gave it all today, obviously it’s a difficult weekend for us. The victory is for Dietrich and for everything he has done for us. The only thing we could do today was win. After the pit stop it didn’t seem easy for us, but I gave it my all to catch up. We had a great chance of winning the constructors’ title here and we wanted to do it in style. I think I did it today. With Lewis the battle lasted for a few corners, driving here is really fun. Victory means a lot to me and to the team. Didi was fundamental for the whole team but we wanted to give him a good result today ”.

Lewis Hamilton (2nd, Mercedes): “Victory possible? First of all I want to thank the audience, it was really great. Thanks to my team. We came here with updates, we narrowed the gap, and we really came very close to success. I did my best, but they were too quick. Great strategy from us, great Red Bull race and condolences to their team. I’m in pieces, the car was difficult to drive today. We worked a lot as a team and I had great hope when I was up front, but we will continue to push and give everything in the last three races. I’m sure things will turn in our favor ”.

Charles Leclerc (3rd, Ferrari): “I am satisfied in some ways, because we were starting from behind and we made a good comeback. But if we look at the race it was a bit disappointing, we had the pace but then we had too much degradation during the race. We will work on it. But in the end, finishing third starting 12th is not bad. This was one of the toughest races, then even more so with the degradation it becomes even more difficult to manage. But it was a good race, we had some good duels with Checo and Max. We have to keep working to give them more trouble in the final stages. Being a Ferrari driver is lucky, but we have to keep pushing. We hope to win next year. We have no updates planned for Mexico ”.

