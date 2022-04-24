“The synchronization of first gear is truly exceptional”. “For years we have always carried the same problems with us”. “Do not talk me”. “Don’t talk to me while braking”. These are just some of the radio communications during the Imola Sprint by Max Verstappen against the Red Bull wall, which in the end tried to give him all the information and tools necessary in the pursuit and the winning attack on Charles Leclerc, being silenced by the driver, who was very focused on targeting the Ferrari F1-75 # 16.

But when Verstappen crossed the finish line, at that point the track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase especially took his driver’s requests literally. not opening his mouth over the radio. The reigning world champion even wondered if there was still a lap or not. Below is the radio exchange between Verstappen and the Red Bull wall.

Verstappen: “It’s over, isn’t it?”

Team principal Christian Horner interrupts the radio silence

Horner: “It’s over, well done, pole position for tomorrow”.

Verstappen: “Great, I didn’t hear anything and so I didn’t know if it was actually over.”

Lambiase: “Yes it’s over, well done friend”.

Verstappen: “I complicated things at the start, but then the pace was good”.

Lambiase: “Yes you had a minor degradation, great job”.

Verstappen: “But where were you at? Did you leave the wall? “.

Verstappen has always stressed that he wants to race only and only assisted by Lambiase at the low wall, if the latter leaves F1 Verstappen will do the same, even declared the reigning world champion. Evidently yesterday the Red Bull driver exaggerated the criticisms and complaints against his colleagues, who did not celebrate the pole position confirmed in the Sprint in an excessive way. Also because the heavy points and the victory that matters is up for grabs today. “2022 has begun“, Lambiase celebrated at the finish line in Jeddah. The Verstappen-Lambiase duo hopes to celebrate their second win of the season in a few hours to even the score with Leclerc and Ferrari at least in terms of stage successes.