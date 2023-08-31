Towards the ‘tenth’

Max Verstappen he showed up at Monza knowing he had the incredible chance to rewrite a significant piece of Formula 1 history. No one ever in 74 years of history has conquered ten consecutive victories. The Dutchman could do it on Sunday, completing a sensational 3-in-a-row that perfectly testifies to the level of domination imposed by him and by Red Bull on the entire competition. The thought of double digits, however, does not seem to haunt the champion from Hasselt, who speaking to journalists present in the press room at Monza said he was mainly focused on success, regardless of the number.

“I never thought I’d win nine GPs in a row – admitted the #1 – I remember when Sebastian broke the record and I thought no one would ever reach him again. Obviously I’ll try to win the tenth one, but it’s more the will to win than number 10. The hardest? It was last weekend, in Zandvoort – he revealed – for all the problems that were related to bad weather and rain“. However, there are those who hypothesize that on the very fast Monza straights the RB19 could be less dominant than on other tracks. Verstappen, at the risk of appearing arrogant, however wanted to ‘warn’ his rivals: “People are of course entitled to hope otherwise, but I think this will be a good track for us“.

Hard-nosed against Wolff

Verstappen’s clear dominance, even compared to his brand mate, made someone turn up their noses. Toto Wolff had defined “bizarre” the huge gap inflicted on Zandvoort by Verstappen to Perez, suggesting that Red Bull are deliberately favoring the reigning champion. An assumption that the 25-year-old from Hasselt did not like at all: “Wolff’s comments? Shit. It is not so. I drive the car as fast as possible. I just say: ‘Design me the fastest car and I’ll drive it’, because every year the car drives a little differently. People ask me: ‘What’s your driving style?‘. But I don’t have a particular driving style. I adapt to what I need to go fast. For me it is very important that you be able to adapt your driving style to the needs of the car.”.

Eyes on the market

Finally Verstappen also spoke of market, having fun commenting on the items they would like he and friend Lando Norris are future teammates at Red Bull. The two-time world champion did not hold back from teasing the McLaren driver, who was linked years ago to the Woking team until the end of 2025: “Me and Lando together? He has signed a long-term contract with McLaren. It probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do from his point of view – sarcastically commented the #1 – We have a great relationship between us, he is one of the best riders on the grid and it would be nice to be in the team together. But at the moment it is not possible”.