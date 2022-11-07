The Interlagos weekend, which will start on Friday with the first free practice session, will also offer fans the third and final Sprint Race of the 2022 season. The mini races on Saturday, introduced during the last championship, were three in both 2021 and this season, but they will double next year also following the strong push of the leaders of Formula 1, starting with the CEO of the Circus Stefano Domenicali, with the aim of becoming an increasingly present and constant appointment within the world calendar. This year the success of the short race, whose order of arrival determines the starting grid of the ‘traditional’ Sunday GP, has so far always been won by Max Verstappen.

The phenomenon from the Red Bull house, in fact, imposed himself in the 100 km races of Imola and Spielberg, after having been able to win the appointment with the Silverstone Sprint race in 2021. However, Verstappen has always been one of the more ferocious critics of this format and his opinion has not changed either after his good results or, least of all, following the decision of F1 to make the appointment with the Sprints even more organic and frequent within the racing program. Speaking on the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the two-time Formula 1 world champion reiterated crather drastic considerations on the Saturday race, judging it substantially useless.

Interviewed in the site’s podcast Nerds formulaVerstappen talked about Sprint races, struggled to find them meaning within a race weekend: “Whenever I dispute them, the goal is always ‘take no damage and make sure you stay in the top three’“ stressed the champion from Hasselt. The only element of interest, according to the Dutchman, is represented by having one more departure within the weekend: “That’s exciting – recognized # 1 – but only those who are out of position can go back up, because using only one tire that lasts for a whole stint, not much happens. We have had many exciting races – increased the Verstappen dose – therefore there is no need to add an event that lasts a third of the race distance. And then everyone is very cautious, because if you are fighting for third place and you have a problem and you finish last, you know your weekend will be difficult. You probably won’t take any chances, so it’s not a real race“.