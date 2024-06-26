The comparison on the start in Barcelona

The start of the Spanish Grand Prix was a crucial moment of the race held in Barcelona. Max Verstappen managed to overtake Lando Norris by braking on the inside at Turn 1 (the starting grid placed the Dutchman already on the inside) and both were overtaken by George Russell, who broke away on the outside after taking the wake to both (the Mercedes driver explained all the factors that helped him in accomplishing a real feat).

Russell later revealed himself to be a ally by Verstappen. The Red Bull driver overtook the Mercedes driver at the start of the third lap, pulling ahead of Lando Norris, who was ‘stuck’ behind his compatriot in the first of the three stints in which the Grand Prix was divided.

In the podium room immediately after the checkered flag, Max Verstappen tried to convince his friend-rival Lando Norris that he had adopted a conduct that slowed them both down. “You didn’t realize you slowed us down moving to the right?” the opinion of the Red Bull driver.

“I think you slowed us down“, reiterates Verstappen. The braking then rewarded the three-time world champion, Norris defended himself as follows: “If I had braked a meter later I would have ended up against the barriers”. “And Russell too”added Verstappen with Norris acknowledging: “Yes, George would have rolled over in the gravel.”