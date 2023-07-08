“It was a crazy, frenetic qualifying session. At the start there were several damp patches on the track, so conditions were very borderline. We didn’t need to push and risk knowing we had a fast car, then instead in Q3 I pushed hard. Congratulations to the McLarens who have been amazing, today was a positive day for us and we hope tomorrow will be even better.” These are the words with which Max Verstappen recounted qualifying for the British GP, which culminated with his fifth consecutive pole, the seventh of the season, the number 27 of his career.

talk charles

—

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri probably won’t have the pace of Red Bull and therefore the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz junior will above all be kept an eye on. The Monegasque was surprised by the British cars: “I don’t know yet how we’ll make the race pace – he said – I was surprised by the speed of the McLarens. The approach I had in Q3 was paying off, a shame about some corners like 6 and 7 where I struggled. However in Q1 and Q2 I felt comfortable with conditions where I struggled in the previous weekends. McLaren is really fast, they surprised me a lot, even if we need to see their race pace. The goal it’s at least second place. Mercedes is very strong on the long run, while on McLaren I repeat that there are question marks in terms of the race.”