TO max verstappen It seems that there is no one who competes with him in Formula 1.

The Dutch driver, two-time champion of the highest category of world motorsport, is on track to win a new championship. And despite criticism from Lewis Hamilton and others, the dominance of ‘Mad Max’ and Red Bull promises to continue.

However, in the middle of his path of success, Verstappen is warned by the press of a risk: “to be prosecuted for endangering the lives of other people”. At least this is how the traditional French newspaper ‘Nice Matin’ advances it.

‘Max Verstappen could be prosecuted’

Max Verstappen – Red Bull

Max Verstappen is news in the world of Formula 1 on behalf of the possible consequences of a video that his friend Mark Cox shared on networks.

In the recording, Verstappen is seen driving an Aston Martin Valkyrie in Monaco at around 124 km/h on a road whose speed limit is 90 km/h.

‘Nice Matin’ emphasizes that Verstappen appears wearing headphones and manipulating the entertainment screen carried by the vehicle.

The sum of the factors, says the newspaper, would cause a sanction.

“The F1 driver drives at 120 km/h instead of 90 km/h, 34 km/h above the authorized speed. He stays in the left lane, which is prohibited by the Highway Code. He wears a helmet while drive, which is also prohibited. Can you be prosecuted for this video? It is not impossible. In the General Directorate of the National Gendarmerie, a specialized cell tracks this type of video broadcast on social networks“, exposes ‘Nice Matin’.

Then, he warns that Verstappen could be prosecuted: “Officially, in the absence of an approved speed record, it is a priori impossible that Verstappen can be prosecuted for speeding. However, the F1 driver could, according to the texts, be prosecuted by endangering other people’s lives.”



So far, there has been no pronouncement from the authorities on what happened.

