Verstappen and Red Bull, an endless story

Max Verstappen he had begun to show off his great talent already in karting and had confirmed his qualities even in his single-seater debut in 2014, in European Formula 3, a category in which he finished in third place with ten victories. The magnifying glass of F1 soon came upon him, with Verstappen essentially having to choose who to entrust his career to – Ferrari and Mercedes made no secret of having courted him -, choosing the Red Bull family.

On the other hand, the offer was one that could not be renounced, since it included the first tests in a Formula 1 car and the debut as a starter in Toro Rosso at just 17 years old. Verstappen managed not to be overwhelmed by too many expectations and – despite some youthful mistakes – he quickly climbed position after position. He arrived at Red Bull and achieved his first success at just 18 years of age and seven years later Max became world champion three times.

It is therefore not surprising that the team led by Christian Horner wanted to invest everything in its driver, locking it in with a long agreement until the end of 2028 which guarantees the Hasselt native champion 45 million euros per year plus 25 in bonuses, making him the highest paid among the 20 protagonists of the F1 world championship.

The clause

During a dialogue with the Dutch of Formule1.nl, Max Verstappen he told how Red Bull included some specific clauses in his contract: “I have one that I prohibits practicing dangerous sports. I haven't skied for over five years, because the risk of me breaking something is just too great“. A clearly understandable choice by the Anglo-Austrian team, although Red Bull is known as a sponsor of many extreme sports, from base jumping to aeronautics.

The three-time world champion then continued: “Even cycling is not without dangers and when I ride a bike I wear a helmet.” He doesn't see rallying in his future: “I don't see myself speeding through tree-lined landscapes at 180 km/h.”

