Sainz’s resistance

The first 14 laps of the Italian Grand Prix represented the longest streak of consecutive laps this season in which a Red Bull car did not lead the race. This data certifies the supremacy on the one hand overwhelming of the RB19, but on the other hand it gives credit to the strenuous defense offered by Carlos Sainz. The Iberian, in Ferrari’s home race, made the fans of the red dream before Verstappen, thanks also to the decidedly more competitive vehicle at his disposal, managed to gain the upper hand.

Verstappen patient

After the race, the reigning world champion declared to the journalists present at the circuit that he had never really feared not achieving his tenth consecutive victory. Max had in fact noticed the huge grip problems on the rear wheels who was experimenting with Sainz’s SF-23 in a desperate attempt to close any gap to the #1 orange. Verstappen therefore just had to wait for the inevitable mistake of his rival in red, which duly arrived in the form of right front locking to the First Variant.

The dialogue in the back podium

In the back-podiumat the end of the race, Sainz and Verstappen found themselves talking about their head-to-head, with the Red Bull rider almost having ‘solidarized’ with the rival, underlining the difficulty of managing the SF-23 in that situation. The two Red Bull drivers, Verstappen and Perez, were then quite surprised when they saw the images on the screen again final ‘derby’ between Leclerc and Sainzwith the Monegasque trying, without success, to snatch the last step of the podium from his teammate.

Sainz: “How it was?”.

Verstappen: “I felt sorry for you, you slipped like crazy.”

Sainz: “Did you notice? We had a rear…it was crazy.”

Verstappen: “Yes. I mean: the degradation was obviously high, but the top speed saved you many times.”

Sainz: “Yes, yes”.

Perez [a Sainz]: “You didn’t have track limits?”.

Verstappen: “He was erasing them.”

[guardando il duello Sainz-Leclerc]

Verstappen: “Oh lalalala.”

Sainz: “She was tight huh? And we were fighting at 340 km/h.”

Verstappen: “That was the last lap, right?”

Perez: “The last lap?!”.

Sainz: “Yes, he tried. She almost got me. I didn’t have fun because I was defending myself, but the battles were good.”