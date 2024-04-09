by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen is back in control

After taking a race “break” in Melbourne, Max Verstappen he returned as a winner at Suzuka, where he became one of two drivers in history to have won three consecutive editions. The other is Michael Schumacher, just to give the measure of yet another goal achieved by the Dutchman.

Naturally, the stronger a driver is, the more likely he is to win. And the more chances he has to win, the more his self-esteem increases, which in turn strengthens him in his head and on the track. A virtuous circle that has been working perfectly for Verstappen for four yearsand which now leads him to be very sure of his future even in a climate that is anything but serene in Red Bull.

A few weeks ago, Verstappen opened up about a sensational move to Mercedes. However, thanks to the difficulties of the Brackley team, it seems more likely that the three-time world champion will remain in Red Bull at least to win his fourth title. The focus then shifts to his teammate: will it still be Sergio Perez or will Milton Keynes choose to take advantage of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz on the market to have a much more reliable second guide? The Dutchman doesn't care.

Verstappen's words

“At the end of the championship he will finish behind me, so I don't worry too much about that“, this is Verstappen's dry and incisive comment Viaplay.

Horner would keep Perez

Red Bull team principal Chris Horner is perhaps Perez's most loyal supporter within the team. The Mexican, highly criticized last year by Helmut Marko for every mistake, is repaying the Briton's trust at the start of the season with solid performances. It remains to be seen whether the Mexican will maintain this continuity of performance throughout the season. In the previous three years at Red Bull, it was his biggest problem.