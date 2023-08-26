The top-3

For the eighth time this season, the third in a row in three years at the home circuit of Zandvoort, Max Verstappen took pole position. In Holland, the reigning world champion clearly beat the competition once again, earning the first box in a session conditioned by the wet track in Q1 and Q2 and instead by the use of slick tires in Q3. Alongside the #1 orange in the front row will start Lando Norris, who was ‘heralded’ as the reigning champion’s main antagonist but grossed over half a second. The second row will instead be occupied by the Mercedes of George Russellthird in Q3 while Hamilton was eliminated in Q2, and by a surprising Alex Albon, even fourth with an increasingly performing Williams. To interview the first three was David Coulthard.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“Very complicated qualifications. We started with the intermediate tyres, but the new asphalt was really slippery. You had to put the ride together but also stay out of trouble. In the end we managed everything well. In Q3 we were able to put on dry tires and actually there was a dry line. We still took some risks, but in the end the last lap was really enjoyable. Intermediates at the start of Q3? Here is the first time we have these conditions and we have perhaps underestimated the speed with which the track dried. That mistake cost us nothing in the end. Being able to give the maximum in front of these people is always wonderful”.

2nd, Lando Norris-McLaren

“Second place is a good result in these conditions. Of course you always hope Max makes a mistake, but he never does. In some ways it is frustrating. But I’m happy: the team did a good job in very chaotic qualifying. This is a good second place. Such treacherous conditions make qualifying even more stressful than it normally is. The first half of my ride was great. But the second half was one of my worst laps. In any case, I like these conditions, we’ve always done well in these conditions, so I accept this second place too. The first part of the tour? It was thanks to the pilot! I found speed early on and the tires held up well. I didn’t find the best comfort on the car, but it went well“.

3rd, George Russell – Mercedes

“Great qualifying, I’m happy to be third. At the beginning of the year qualifying was my strength, then I lost something. I’m happy that I was able to get back into good shape after the break, also thanks to some new ideas that I applied today. I hope I can fight for the podium tomorrow. Mine was a good ride. We struggled with the very wet track or when we had to switch to slicks, because we had to get the tires up to temperature. However, we know that our weaknesses on Saturday become strengths on Sunday. We hope to have a good race, perhaps behind Max, who will walk the catwalk in front of his fans. Williams? I am very happy for them and for Alex. I saw on the short wall that everyone was happy with his performance. I hope to battle with him. He said before the weekend that he had low expectations, I’m glad he was wrong ”.