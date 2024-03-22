Things are not quite falling into place for Max Verstappen this weekend. After a lengthy red flag in FP1, the driver also missed a lot of time during the 2nd free practice. During the first practice session, Verstappen damaged his floor. The Red Bull mechanics tinkered for so long that Verstappen missed the first twenty minutes of FP2. Let's see if that goes better on Saturday, starting with the 3rd free practice in Australia.

After Verstappen's first lap today, it was a hit. This time the brakes, like us, are not yet fully awake. “The brakes don't work, they don't bite,” Verstappen shouts. Pérez also reports 'a lack of bite' with the brakes, but he later adds that the brakes work better after an extra warm-up lap. In terms of balance, Verstappen is not dissatisfied. He calls the balance “not bad, but there's still a bit of understeer.”

Verstappen is often seen on the track to practice some final changes to the set-up. After Pérez, he drives the most laps in FP3. The advantage for the reigning world champion is that this is the last time this weekend that we will ride at this (for us precarious) time. It will soon be a lot cooler in Melbourne than it is now. So there is still no man overboard, even if Verstappen does not take pole later today. We now know from Red Bull that they would rather have a fast car over an entire race distance than focus a set-up on qualifying.

Hamilton is also having a hard time at the start of FP3

There is no party atmosphere at Mercedes either. The team has been struggling with the car's set-up all weekend and can't seem to get a grip on the rear. Russell and Hamilton both went off the track several times due to imbalance in the car. When Hamilton strings together a lap, he can't believe he loses 1.1 seconds compared to Verstappen and 1.3 seconds compared to Sainz.

The time loss is mainly on the straights. Try to gain back more than one second there. On a softer compound and apparently with not too much fuel on board, the seven-time world champion reduces the gap to seven-tenths. Almost half recovered, but the difference is still more than half a second.

Ferrari is the favorite for pole

Things are going a lot better in the Italian red brigade. Both Sainz and Leclerc are in good shape from the first practice session. The Ferraris manage to clock fast lap times both over one and longer periods of time. At the end of the session the fastest guys use the soft tires to sharpen their fastest time. The competition on the C5 is also chipping away at Sainz's time mediums.

Sainz himself is unable to improve his own time on a softer compound. Those tires with yellow stickers do not seem to lose much in terms of speed compared to the softest tires. In the final laps Leclerc and Verstappen tighten their times. Leclerc is then the fastest, followed by Verstappen at 0.02 seconds. Sainz is third, 0.077 seconds behind his teammate. Hamilton is also within a tenth of Leclerc. Would Mercedes have found something for qualifying? We'll find out in an hour and a half.

Results of the 3rd free practice for the 2024 Australian GP

Leclerc Verstappen Sainz Hamilton Russell Alonso Pérez Piastri Stroll Norris Tsunoda Bottas Albon Zhou Ocon Magnussen Hulkenberg Ricciardo Gasly

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Saturday March 23

Qualification: 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM

Sunday March 24

Race: 5:00 am