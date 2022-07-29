A complicated weekend was expected for the Red Bull in Hungary and the first signs that emerged from the two free practice sessions on Friday did not change this feeling. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen, in fact, finished the afternoon’s PL2 only in fourth position, beaten not only by the two Ferraris of Leclerc (first) and Sainz (third) – very favorites on the eve – but also by the surprising McLaren of Lando Norris, excellent second two tenths behind the Monegasque driver. Verstappen stopped 283 thousandths behind his great rival, but the feeling is that overall Red Bull has few weapons to counter the F1-75 on the winding Hungarian snake.

The difficulties of the RB18 were also witnessed by the ninth position of Sergio Perez, unable to sufficiently make up for the shortcomings of his vehicle. Commenting on the opening day of the last weekend preceding the summer break Verstappen recognized the superiority of the Cavallino, relying on the weather forecasts that predict rain tomorrow to hope for a recovery. “Ferrari is clearly ahead – ruled the leader of the World Cup – in dry conditions we can’t beat them, who knows that tomorrow the weather won’t bring us something. It will be difficult to beat them. We’ll see if we can close the gap“.

Tomorrow’s qualifying should take place in conditions of bad weather, a situation that could upset the balance seen today. On Sunday, however, a return of the sun and a dry track are very likely. The temperatures, however, will be decidedly lower than today, about ten degrees, and an important unknown could be represented by the strong wind. All variables that promise to create interesting opportunities for those who pursue.