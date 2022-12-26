The two-time world champion a De Limburger: “Traveling a lot for F1 is nice but it costs sacrifices, that’s why I don’t want to race until I’m 40. I hope I’ve inspired the new Dutch generations, they said F1 was impossible for us”

Lorenzo Pastuglia – Milan

“It’s very nice to do nothing and rest after a very long and beautiful season. This also pleases my body, which is not stressed for a while. Kelly and I are going on vacation after Christmas, after which I’ll focus on the season ahead.” Even for Max Verstappen, the hardships of 2022 are behind him. Now it’s time for dinners with relatives, Christmas presents, some relaxation with the beautiful girlfriend and both families. The 146-point advantage with which he won the last World Championship over Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari should not be misleading: a calendar of 23 rounds around the world was tough and demanding, as the Dutch admits in a interview with compatriots of De Limburger: “It’s the main reason I won’t continue running when I turn 40.”

long calendar — An indirect jab at aging rivals like Lewis Hamilton? Maybe. However, Verstappen has different plans in the distant future, when his contract that binds him to Red Bull expires, valid until 2028 included: “Traveling a lot and similar things are not healthy, for now I like them, but they cost sacrifices – says the twice world champion in the same interview — it seems absurd, because driving Formula 1 is obviously the dream of many people, but when you are very far from home and from those you love, there comes a moment when you say enough. I’ll keep working hard until then, then if I still have fun for the same money, I’ll keep doing it for another year or two, otherwise I’ll do something else.” See also Millionaires: the reasons why the classification is in suspense

kids yes, but… — As for the future, the idea of ​​having children with Kelly Piquet teases (and not a little) Verstappen: “I definitely want them and if they want to race, no problem for me – says the Dutch again – but I would give them a different education than as did my father and mother (Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen, both former pilots, ed). They did everything to push me to run. I’ll let my kids decide, they’ll have to want it. If so, it will be important for me to be with them when they are three or four years old, to start laying the foundations. While it’s easy for me to talk now that I don’t have them, maybe I’ll think differently when the time comes in the future.”

dad rallies — Just dad Jos, after retiring from F1 at the end of 2003, is now engaged in various races in rallies, but his son Max is not always calm: “I always tell him to be careful – says the number 1 – he always wants to do his better, with all the risks that this entails. I tell him: ‘It is no longer necessary. You don’t have to win. You can also have fun if you sometimes take 1% less risk’”. And again: “Relatively many accidents occur during the rally, you destroy at least one car a year – adds Max – the races he drives are a little safer than others in the world championship, I always follow him through live timing (real time, ed) and then I’m happy and relieved every time it arrives”. See also He wins the Bucharest derby and gives money to the poor of the city: that's how Gigi Becali is

a new Dutch — Finally, Verstappen talks about his relationship with social media: “I don’t feel the need to show my private life to the outside world, even Kelly does it much less than before – explains Verstappen – when I’m done with Formula 1, I don’t see myself publish many posts. Some people do nothing but this all day, I’m busy with other things. For example, I spend a lot of time on the phone, but mostly to sort things out around my sim team (of virtual racing, ed.)”. To then conclude with a hope: “I hope I have inspired a new generation of Dutch riders, so that when I stop, there will be new talent ready. It was said that it was impossible for the Dutch to get into Formula 1, and it wasn’t true. If you give gas, it doesn’t matter where you’re from. I hope that when I’m 31, a new replacement is ready.”