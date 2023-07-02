Verstappen and Perez, wheel to wheel in the Sprint

In a Sprint literally dominated by Max Verstappen, capable of completing 24 laps with a 21 second advantage over his teammate Sergio Perez, it is difficult to find interesting ideas on the fight for victory from those who tell fans about this sport. And so the duel between the Dutchman and the Mexican that took place in the opening lap it cannot fail to occupy a large space both on the specialized sites and in the newspapers that will talk about the race that took place this afternoon in Austria.

The duel between Verstappen and Perez was rough and without compliments, as a battle on the track should be, and left the spectators – and also the Red Bull men – in suspense for several seconds. A minimal mistake would have been enough to make a disastrous contact, and both closed in on each other, with Perez narrow at the start at the pit wall and Verstappen dangerously accompanied on the grass by his fellow-rival in the straight section following Turn 1.

The two teammates then clarified in parc ferme, as soon as they got off their respective single-seaters, without making any controversy in front of the televisions. Perez claimed he didn’t see Verstappen to his right when he hit the grass, thus explaining his behavior on the track.

The curtain at the press conference

The top3 was then the protagonist of the usual meeting with journalists at the end of the Sprint. Inevitable questions from the media relating to the exciting battle that took place in the first lap. Verstappen is somewhat resentful of the prominence given to the incident and has assumed the role of editor-in-chief, advising journalists not to dramatize the incident too much. Sergio Perez has a different opinion…

Question (Edd Straw): “Max and Checo, clearly today’s result was excellent, but are you sure that what happened in today’s duel was the result of circumstances or is there something to learn for the future, because others could have taken advantage of the situation? I mean: today went well, but you could have compromised the result”.

Verstappen: “We could have, but it didn’t happen. No need to make a big story out of it, you know? Sometimes happens. We talk about it, we clarify each other and that’s okay. That’s how humans work, sometimes. You ask a question, answer and solve it, and stop. No need to write a whole article about it, I hope. Or maybe you can, to get more clicks, if you want.”

Perez: “The race was too boring then this could be the story of the day“.

Verstappen: “Points of view. And then people would respond.”

Request: “Checo, what do you think?”

Perez: “Make a nice article on this topic!”.