Triumphal start

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship opened exactly as the previous one had closed: with Max Verstappen and Red Bull to lay down the law and all the others, distant, forced to measure in seconds (and many) the gap from the formidable pairing made up of the two-time reigning world champion and the RB19. In Bahrain the #1 from Hasselt had the satisfaction of debunking two taboos in one fell swoop: the orange fans’ idol won for the first time in his career in Bahrain and for the first time he started the season with a win. Neither in 2021 nor in 2022, despite the titles won at the end of the year, his vintages had in fact opened with the conquest of the top step of the podium.

Shotgun hunt

However, the impressive speed of the new single-seater available to Max Verstappen (and Sergio Perez) offers the 25-year-old champion the chance to tweak other stats which in the last 20 years only very few pilots have been able to upgrade. The first and most immediate is that of manage to win both the first two races of the season. An apparently ‘trivial’ result, thinking of the many dominant cycles that have taken place in F1 since 2000 (Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and Red Bull again) but which in the last 23 years only three drivers have been able to achieve. Curiously, these are the three world champions expressed by Germany in the last two decades: Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel And Nico Rosberg.

From 2000 to today previous ones only of German brand

The Kaiser imposed himself (at least) in the first two rounds of the championship in 2000, 2001 and 2004, thus starting his rides which all ended with the world title at the wheel of Ferrari. Rosberg repeated his compatriot’s feat at the wheel of the Mercedes in 2016, year of his only championship success at the end of the championship, and Vettel was also able to open the season with a brace. The now ex #5 of Aston Martin managed to achieve double success on two occasions and with two different teams: in 2011, behind the wheel of Red Bull, as a prologue to a dominated championship; It is in the 2018, with Ferrari. On this second occasion, however, the initial ‘double’ was not enough for Seb to become champion at the end of the season. A risk that, thanks to the supremacy of the RB19, Verstappen does not seem destined to run.