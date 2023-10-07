There Sprint of the Qatar Grand Prix was undeniably Interesting and offered a good standard of entertainment. Who had initially chosen the soft rubber He had a advantage in the first laps which then translated into a (huge) disadvantage in the last part of the racewith an unwinding of the race with alternating currentinterspersed with accidents And Safety Caralmost like an appointment of NASCAR more than Formula 1. And talking about Nascar and American series we can’t help but do some more reflections, given that, among other things, the technical ideas that can be extrapolated in a race of 9 actual laps are limited. The show was, as mentioned, pleasant and we don’t want to be a spoilsport, but we cannot fail to note that, first of all, the major source of so much movement it was, as anticipated, the choice of starting compounds.

Whoever chose the soft compound, however, clearly made a conscious mistake, an almost desperate and blind attempt, sacrificing Sprint to hold on at all costs one more medium tyre for the actual race. And if that was already the case, the riders were already running on the soft tire at the end between 2 and 4 seconds slower than the riders with medium tyres, if they hadn’t been there 10 laps of the race neutralized out of 19, one wonders what level of chaos we would have witnessed in the end. In fact, he left a chaotic and artificial spectaclewith due differences on the track not to different optimal performancesbut to forced choiceswhich seemed very much to follow the philosophy of “let’s try and what will be will be”. Yet, that is what it should be the antithesis of Formula 1, where everything is meticulously prepared, studied for months, and where nothing is usually left to chance. Curiously, although the teams have effectively denigrated the Sprint, choosing to run it with the worst tires in order to keep aside those that were needed for the race, exactly the casual spectacle that was sought with this type of event was created

The impression is that whoever directed the Circus in this direction, with the sprint, with the show events, with the reduction of free practices and with many decisions always aimed towards a single goal, in the end wanted to obtain a Hollywood spectacle, lots of smoke and little substance, where for example you see many overtakings due to differences in tire performance, instead of the few but constructed, studied and sought-after overtakings, like those that have constituted the historical images of this sport. We probably sound boring and retrograde, but we started to doubt whether what happened on the Lusail track could be celebrated as a successful Formula 1 showwithout seeing the substrate that led up to it.

Watch out for tire damage

A further complicated situation could arise in the race. The fact that Verstappen was in trouble for the damage to the surface of the medium tire after so few lapsso much so that Lambiase said “leave Piastri alone” and to think just to finish the raceit could be an indicator that the measures to contain tire damage were not sufficientresulting in the adoption of a special rule for the Grand Prix for which all teams are forced to a minimum number of pit stops (there should be 3) during the race, in order to limit the length of the stints to 20 laps. We will see the decision of Pirelli about.

Entertainment yes, but also a lot of talent

But in all Hollywood productions the star, with theirs talentthey do the difference, and they manage to illuminate even the darkest situations with their light. Two of them particularly shined in the Lusail Sprint. Oscar Piastri he won his first race, albeit a Sprint. He did it in a manner anything but linear and simplehaving to suffer Russell’s overtaking in the first laps, having to face three restarts from the Safety Carhaving to recover the position and then keep behind to the sound of rhythm a certain Max Verstappen. There McLaren confirm once again his qualitiescrowning a seasonal growth of those that will be remembered regardless of the final result and Piastri is a safe investment in the present and future, however accompanied by Norris which he commits in Qatar too many errorsbut which together with Piastri forms one of the best lineups in Formula 1. The other star that shone during the evening, which in turn lit up three stars, is obviously Max Verstappen. Three times World Championhungry for victory also in the Sprint, never a mistakethe safety of his own means and a car with which he has a tuning one that has only been seen a few times in over 70 years of Formula 1. Everything merit and talent in turn. Formula 1 has its own main actors, the pilots, a level perhaps never seen before both in the present and in the future. Now he should start thinking about producing a show real (and not fictitious) e at the height of talents of this magnitude.