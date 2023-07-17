Dominant numbers

Max Verstappen’s 2023 season is developing like one long lonely ride towards the third consecutive world title. In the first ten GPs of the year, the Dutchman from Red Bull conquered eight victories and two second places, to which are added a victory and a third place in the two Sprint races held. No one, with the current scoring system, had ever scraped together 99 points ahead of their closest rival at this point in the championship. The world champion is racing against history more than against his opponents and by now the question is no longer if he will win this title, but when.

The accounts towards the title

Doing the math, if Verstappen kept his lead over Sergio Perez constant, or in any case over the second in the standings, the arithmetic would crown him champion in Mexico, three GPs from the end of the championship. At that point of the season, in fact, the GPs of Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi would have to be contested (the first of which also includes the Sprint race) and the maximum points that a driver could collect is 86. But the results achieved so far by Verstappen suggest that his advantage is destined to increase further.

In this first part of the season, the champion from Hasselt earned an average of 10 points per race (9.9 to be exact) over his teammate, currently second in the standings. If this trend were to be maintained, Verstappen could anticipate the celebrations even at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix – another weekend characterized by a Sprint race – when at the actual conclusion of the World Championship there will still be five GPs to go. In this way, the Dutchman would do even better than in 2022, when the official title arrives in the chaos of Suzuka, under the downpour, with four Grands Prix to go.

Better than Schumacher?

Verstappen, however, could try to write history also from this point of view. In fact, if in the next six races he manages to slip another 81 points behind Perez (an average lead of 13.5 points per race would be needed, difficult but not impossible) Jos’ son would arithmetically triumph in the Japanese GP, with six Grands Prix to go. In this way Verstappen would equal Michael Schumacher’s historic record who in 2002 – when a victory was still worth 10 points and a second place was worth six – conquered the title in July, with six appointments still to be faced on the calendar. A curiosity: with the current points system Schumacher would have had to wait for the next round to celebrate his fifth World Championship. Other times, another Formula 1, but the same champions.