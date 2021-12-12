The race for the world title – subject to acceptance of the complaints presented by Mercedes – was decided on the last lap of the last race. In Abu Dhabi it was finally cheering Max Verstappen. The Dutchman was the first to pass under the checkered flag thanks to an incredible overtaking in curve -5 against Lewis Hamilton. A maneuver ‘favored’ by the entry of the Safety Car in the final laps, following the accident of Nicholas Latifi. The neutralization of the race allowed the Dutchman to change tires and mount softer tires, ideal for carrying out the final assault. After crossing the finish line the party exploded, in the Red Bull box and obviously via radio. Among the most enthusiastic was the test driver and former teammate of Verstappen, Alex Albon, who will return to being a starter driver next year, ironically in Williams alongside Latifi.

Red Bull: “Go light in turn 14”.

– Verstappen crosses the finish line –

Albon: “Oh my god Max !!!!!”

Verstappen: “Wahhhhhhhh”.

Albon: “You are world champion !!!!”.

Verstappen: “OMG!!!! Yeeehhh !! Yay!! OMG!”.

Red Bull: “Max Verstappen, you are the world champion !. The world champion “.

Albon: “Dude you absolutely deserve it. Absolutely. You had no luck! Not even a little! “.

Red Bull: “Max, we are so proud of you!”.

Verstappen: “Oh my God guys. I love you so much “.

Horner: “Max you drove like a champion all year. You deserve it! We needed some luck. You had it and you made it happen. And we love you. We absolutely love you, f ** k ”.

Verstappen: “This is absolutely amazing guys. Can we do it again for another 10-15 years together? ”.

Red Bull: “Stay on the runway, Max. Stay on the runway. Man, all season they’ve been trying to get you down. Throughout the season. The only bit of luck. A piece of luck “.

Verstappen: “It all came to the last lap. Incredible”.

Red Bull: “Enjoy it friend”.

Verstappen: “Should I stay on track?”.

Red Bull: “Stay on track. Do what you have to do”.