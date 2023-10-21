Verstappen, an imperfect Friday

See Max Verstappen in the third row it’s definitely something unexpected in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix. The Dutch champion was victim of track limitsthe limits of the Curve 19 track, which cost him pole position, after setting a time that was just five thousandths slower than that of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

His lap was thus canceled and this will cost him a start from the sixth spot on the starting grid for the Sunday race. However, Red Bull Honda’s top driver did not seem too worried in interviews with journalists, saying he was ready to bring home what could be his fiftieth career victory in Formula 1.

Verstappen’s safety

“I knew he would be really at the limit in Turn 19. I had made a small mistake in Turn 1 and therefore I was forced to push hard in the rest of the lap, we are talking about very thin margins honestly. I didn’t even have any understeer, I just tried to make the most of the corner and I misjudged it a bit, but it can happen when you push yourself to the limit. I was a little unlucky, but this will make Sunday more fun. It’s not ideal to start sixth, but I also started further back and with a good pace you can overtake and catch up. Of course we want to win, the race will be long and we will be able to do things better and have fun. Obviously we’ll have to think about the Sprint first, we’ll see how it goes.”

And when Max isn’t there, Perez doesn’t dance

Sergio Perez he could have taken advantage of Verstappen’s uncertain Friday to shine in the top positions and demonstrate his value in an undoubtedly difficult moment. But this did not happen and the Mexican was unable to do better than fifth rowand will line up on the ninth starting spot: “Today was not an easy session, I struggled to find the balance between low and high speeds. We made some changes that didn’t help us as much as we thought. The margins were so small that just a tenth would have changed the face of our qualifying, but we ended up on the wrong side. Let’s hope that things go better in the Sprint Shootout and that we can take home some points, as we expect different conditions and an increase in wind.”