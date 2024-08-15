Cross-fires

One of the ‘what if‘ the biggest one that often gets motorsport fans talking is that of the comparison between samples of different categories. Who is stronger between the F1 superstar and the multiple rally champion? Who would do better with the same car between an oval specialist and a street circuit champion? In history, especially in recent times, there have been few drivers capable of successfully competing in very different categories. The best example is probably that of Fernando Alonsocapable of winning titles in F1, WEC and being a surprise protagonist also in the Indy500 and the Dakar.

Many people currently consider Max Verstappenthe three-time reigning F1 world champion, like the best driver in the world. The Dutchman has become the absolute point of reference of the Circus in recent years and is a ‘racer pure’ who in some ways reminds us of Alonso and has never been afraid to hide his passion for other categories of motorsport, starting with endurance racing. Verstappen even won the award given to the best driver of the season by American TV in the last two years ESPNwhich was usually always awarded to a star-spangled driver, usually the reigning IndyCar or NASCAR champion.

Larson’s ‘challenge’

However, there are those from overseas who are not at all convinced of Verstappen’s absolute superiority. Kyle Larson32-year-old 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and among the most versatile pilots in the United Stateshe in fact teased the Red Bull star during an interview, saying he was convinced he was “more complete” compared to the ’97 class of Hasselt. Larson is considered among the best American drivers and this year in addition to competing in the NASCAR championship (of which he is currently the leader) he also took part in the Indy500, finishing the race in 18th position as a rookie and remaining in contention for the victory for most of the race.

Questioned by the site FloRacing on a possible equal challenge with Verstappen and on the need to having to beat the Dutchman to be able to proclaim himself the best driver in the worldLarson replied quite firmly: “Not exactly. In my mind I know I’m better than him as an all-round driver. – Larson declared – there is no way that (Verstappen) can get in a sprint car and win the Knoxville Nationals; there’s no way he can win the Chili Bowl (these are two of the major dirt oval races in the USA, ed.). There’s no way I can win a Cup Series race in Bristol. There’s probably no way I can win a Formula 1 race in Monaco. – admitted the Californian – but I think I would have a better chance of doing what he does than the other way around.because of the machine“.

Not just F1

“This gives me peace of mind and confidence. – concluded Larson – Why I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or a Formula 1, but those are just a few disciplines. I think that I would beat him in everything else. You can say it loudly”Larson’s career victories also include a 24 Hours of Daytona, won in 2015 as a crew member with Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan and Jamie McMurray.