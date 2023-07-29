Race report

Competition Sprint decidedly chaotic in that of Spa-Francorchamps, from the moments before the start to the display of the checkered flag. To have played a decisive role in this event was the rain, already responsible during this day for the postponement of the Shootout qualification. Precisely for this reason, the Sprint should have started shortly after 17:00, but a shower of water a few minutes before the green light prompted the FIA ​​to impose the ‘stop everyone’ for good half an hourwith four laps covered on tyres full wet behind the Safety Car. At the restart, even before crossing the finish line to start the first lap, many riders returned to the pits to mount the intermediate (one per team) except race leader Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. Already on the following lap, however, the others remaining on the wets returned in turn on the intermediates, and the strategy initially rewarded Piastri, who took the lead ahead of Verstappen and surprisingly Gasly. Bad instead Ferrariwhich also due to pit lane traffic entered the track at 6th and 7th placerespectively with Sainz and Leclerc. On lap 3, however, the Safety Car came back once again, this time due to a Fernando Alonso, which thus celebrates its 42nd birthday in the worst possible way. At the restart, Verstappen immediately took the lead over Piastri on the Kemmel straight. On the other hand Perez suddenly loses power, enough to make contact with Hamilton (later penalized 5 seconds) and losing further positions, only to retire definitively due to the damages suffered. In the podium area, Verstappen maintains his lead, winning ahead of Piastri and Gasly. While the Australian from McLaren conquers his first podium in F1, the French from Alpine gets his first top-3 with the Enstone team. Due to Hamilton’s penalty, the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc complete the top-5, while the seven-time world champion falls back to seventh.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“The choice of the pit stop on the second lap was safe. I could have come back earlier and maybe found myself in front of other cars or even the safety car and wasted a lot of time. I didn’t mind staying out, we lost a position but we knew we were fast, and it showed. As soon as we put on the intermediates we were flying, so it went well. We were trying to rebalance the brakes in a balanced way, but everything was under control, the car held up and it was only minor problems. Tomorrow I’ll have to overtake a few cars, and the biggest risks could be in turns 1 and 2. They’re always very tricky situations, but if we stay out of trouble we think the car is good”.

2nd, Oscar Piastri – McLaren

“I’m very happy, we did our best. We pitted and then a safety car arrived. I was leading for a few laps, I tried everything to stay ahead but Max was too fast, congratulations to him. However, 2nd place is a great satisfaction. We had good pace, and were quicker than anyone other than Max. It’s been a special weekend compared to where we started, and I can’t thank the team enough for the car they gave us. There’s still something missing to get to the top, but it’s already nice to be here, and being in the lead for the first time is an emotion I’ll never forget. I thought the safety would be in my favor; I tried to keep Max behind for a few laps and I think I restarted quite well, but at Eau Rouge he was already on top of me and I couldn’t keep him behind on the straight, I understood that right away. We still have a bit of work to do, but I’m happy and we’re bringing home good points, it’s the first podium but it’s not a real podium. Let’s say I’m in the top-3 in some kind of race. I liked it and I hope to have a good race tomorrow too”.

3rd, Pierre Gasly-Alpine

“I have to say it’s a fantastic feeling, I’m very happy to have finished in the top three especially here at Spa, which is a bit of a home race for us as there is no French GP. The conditions were very difficult and I’m extremely happy, we came back at the right time and managed to manage the position until the end. This is meant to be a special dedication for Anthoine Hubert, I’m happy for the team because it hasn’t been an easy start to the season, but we managed to put everything together. I gave it my all, I could see that Lewis was closing in, but I stayed focused on my riding by doing one clean lap after another. It wasn’t easy also because there was some tire degradation, but I gave it my all and reaped the rewards. I’m very happy for all the lads and we can attack tomorrow too.”