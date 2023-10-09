Doha (AFP)

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrated winning the world title for the third consecutive season in the best way, by achieving his fourteenth victory of the season, by finishing the Qatar Grand Prix, the seventeenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship, in the lead, without any… Sunday’s competition at Losail Circuit.

The Dutchman entered the Qatari race, which is decisive for his third consecutive world title, since the “Sprint” race on Saturday, but that did not prevent him from continuing his absolute dominance, and achieving his fourteenth victory of the season, which puts him one victory away in the remaining five races from equaling his record, which was set. Last season, he achieved “15 wins in one season.”

Verstappen took the lead at the end of the race over the McLaren duo, Australian Oscar Piastri and Briton Lando Norris, while the latter’s compatriot, Mercedes driver George Russell, came in fourth place, despite the blow he suffered at the beginning of the race, after a collision with his colleague and compatriot Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc from Monaco fifth.

The Dutchman won the title after his Mexican teammate Sergio Pires withdrew as a result of his collision with Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Albin).

Verstappen needed only 3 points to retain his title, but with the withdrawal of his Mexican colleague, who was the only driver mathematically able to compete with him, he won the title even before reaching the end of the speed race, which he finished second behind the brilliant Piastri.

The Dutchman said after the second edition of the Qatari race, “The most important thing was the first period and after that I was able to deal with (his control of the race), but the two McLaren cars were fast again, and this made the race more difficult. We still have races to compete and I want to win them.”

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the only driver to break Red Bull’s dominance in racing by winning the Singapore Grand Prix, missed the race in Qatar due to a problem with his car that the Ferrari team was unable to fix in time to allow him to be on the starting line.

As for Perez, he left his team’s barn because Red Bull had to break the rules in order to repair his car due to the damage it sustained during the speed race.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) obligated drivers not to exceed 18 laps on each set of tires, otherwise they will be excluded from the race, amid fears of tire explosions.

After the first free trials, and following the usual tire analysis, small cracks were noticed in the sides of the tires and between their components, and the problem escalated due to the side ridges at the Losail Circuit.

After analyzes that followed the speed race, the FIA ​​conducted additional analysis to make a decision regarding obligating the teams to make three pit stops in the race, while requiring each driver not to exceed 18 laps on each set of new tires.

The start was disastrous for the Mercedes team after its drivers, Hamilton and Russell, collided with each other at the first turn, when they were trying to compete with Verstappen for the lead, so the former withdrew permanently only meters after the start, while his colleague was forced to enter his team’s garage.

The safety car entered the track, in order to make way for the seven-time world champion’s car to be removed from the side of the track, and then came out on the fifth lap, where Piastri was the biggest beneficiary of the accident as he rose to second place, after being sixth from pole, in front of Alonso and Leclerc.

Hamilton took “my responsibility” for the accident, according to what was reported by the “Canal Plus” network, saying, “The space was very narrow, and George Russell had nowhere to go. I wanted to attack and get ahead of him, but the result was clearly not good.”

Verstappen began to quickly move away from Piastri and become alone in the lead, while the struggle was intense between Alonso and Leclerc for third place.

Verstappen used all of the 18 laps allowed to him on one new set of tires, before entering and temporarily leaving the lead to Thai Alexander Albon riding a Williams, but he regained it with a lead of about 7 and a half seconds over Piastri, while Alonso held on to third place amid the decline of Leclerc, who now became fifth. Reaching lap 22 out of 57.

Stopping strategies caused the teams’ cards to be scattered, and Russell found himself second behind Verstappen after being in the late positions, as a result of the accident he was exposed to at the beginning, ahead of the McLaren duo Piastri, Norris and Alonso by the time the 33rd lap was reached, but the latter fell several places due to his departure from the track.

A 5-second stop penalty was imposed for leaving the track, including for Perez, who made his way to the middle of the standings after starting from the pit lane, at a time when the battle for second place was intense between Piastri and his teammate Norris, who received orders from the team not to risk overtaking his Australian colleague.

After he made his third and final stop on the fifty-first lap, that is, six laps before the end, Verstappen came out in the lead again in front of the McLaren, Russell, Leclerc and Alonso cars in succession, until he crossed the finish line with the 49th victory in the 26-year-old’s career.