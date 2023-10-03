Max Verstappen has dominated this Formula 1 season from start to finish, The Red Bull team driver is very close to winning his third world title in the big tent of motorsports; even You can do it before racing the Qatar Grand Prix this Sunday, October 8.

Max Verstappen made a plenary session in the land of the rising sun: Red-Bull won a second consecutive constructors’ title in the Formula 1 World Championship at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, won by its driver Max Verstappen, who is on the verge of a third title.

And the dominance of the Dutch racer in the F1 world championship is overwhelming: He leads the classification with 400 points and has an advantage of 177 units over his teammate, the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who has 223 points.

There are 180 units left in dispute, with six races remaining on the calendar, so the title is almost in the bag. The 26-year-old driver only has three points left to score in the remainder of the World Cup to keep the crown.

Clear accounts for the Dutch

And Max Verstappen is close to making history in Formula 1, he could be champion of the category before racing the Qatar Grand Prix and I would achieve it in the short race that will take place this Saturday, October 7.

The Red Bull driver’s accounts are simple: He must finish among the first six places so as not to depend on what his teammate Sergio Pérez does; If he finishes seventh, the Mexican should not win, but if ‘Checho’ does not finish and he is eighth, he will be able to celebrate his third consecutive title in F1.

Although everything is in favor of ‘Mad Max’, He is the driver with the most wins in sprints with five, and has the most dominant car on the grid.

If he does not score in the short race on Saturday, he has the opportunity to add the three points he lacks to be F1 champion in the Grand Prix of Qatar, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

