The domain of Red Bull is under the eyes of all Formula 1, with the impressive figure of 18 victories in the last 19 races held between 2022 and 2023. Fifteen of these successes were signed by Max Verstappen, who seems to be on his way to conquering his third consecutive world title, despite not even halfway through the championship. The Anglo-Austrian team has thus interrupted the Mercedes dominance that had been going on since 2014, or since the first season of the hybrid era, bringing the team directed by Toto Wolff back to Earth, who is in the unprecedented position of pursuer.

Lewis Hamilton’s brainchild

Speaking to reporters on Thursday’s Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton he put forward his proposal to try to rebalance the values ​​in the field. The seven-time British champion focused his attention on the possibility for the dominant team to start work on the following year’s car well in advance, as happened for Mercedes in the past.

“For example, if we had a deadline for updates, like August or October, no one would leave early for the next year and it would be a real race. Maybe this could help to have a tighter group. Maybe I’m wrong, but something has to change”explained the English champion, thus suggesting the proposal to set a deadline for updates during the season, thus giving all the teams the possibility to start on an equal footing in the design of the next single-seater.

Verstappen’s piccata replica

An answer was not long in coming Max Verstappenissued to Sky Uk: “He never talked about this when he was winning his championships, right? So I don’t think we should start talking about it now. That’s how Formula 1 works, when you have a competitive car, it’s fantastic. But at some point you also have to think about the following year. I find it normal for those behind to say this kind of thing, but he shouldn’t forget when he was the winner. He probably would have commented differently then“, and concluded: “Even life is unfair, it’s not just F1 that is unfair. Many things in life are unfair and just need to be addressed.”