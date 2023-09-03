Max Verstappen continues to rewrite the history of Formula 1. Despite not starting first in the Italian GP, ​​the Dutchman achieved his 12th victory of the season, tenth in a row -no one had achieved it so far-, to further increase his advantage in the world Cup. With Sergio Pérez second, saving the furniture in a remarkable way and climbing again, Carlos Sainz completed the podium with a numantine race in which he sweated to achieve his best result of the year.

The man from Madrid only gave up with the Red Bulls and gave a master class on how to run defensively, which earned him the recognition of the public to be named driver of the day. The lesson was not only given to the public, but also to his own team. Fernando Alonso finished with a ninth place that helps him add two more points and leave Monza positive, a circuit where Aston Martin already foresaw that he was going to suffer a lot.

Running 20 minutes behind schedule after Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri stalled on the formation lap, the start was as clean as possible. Carlos Sainz resisted the first attack from Max Verstappen, who cooked the overtaking over a very slow fire, aware that the top speed of the SF23 was the best weapon the Ferraris had. Thus, both Sainz ahead and Charles Leclerc just behind him could put his eventual victory at risk.

From behind, as expected, Alonso suffered from the start. Starting tenth little to nothing he could do more than defend himself, something he couldn’t do against Nico Hulkenberg with the Haas. That fight made the Spaniard give up more time than expected against Lewis Hamilton, who was, by far, the one who started the grand prix the best. The German ended up giving in to Alonso before reaching lap 10 of the race, but for the Spaniard from Aston Martin it was not an easy start: he already warned that Monza was going to be to add the minimum and not subtract too much.

Verstappen bared his teeth on the sixth lap. He threw the car at Sainz at the first chicane, but the Ferrari closed him with a swerve over the limit, absolutely legal but risky, which was a warning to the two-time world champion. He wasn’t going to have it easy. The Red Bull leader’s pursuit of the Spaniard was prolonged thanks to the Madrid’s defense, aware that he was going to have to take advantage of the circumstances of Monza. It wasn’t until lap 15 when, just after a blockage in the first braking of the circuit, Sainz gave up first place with a Verstappen who began to fly.

A new phase of the race began, in which tire wear in the fight with Verstappen destroyed Sainz. When the man from Madrid entered the pit lane, he lost almost four seconds to the Dutchman, while from behind Leclerc put pressure on the radio to let him pass.

Alonso fights with Hamilton



The film’s script was more predictable than that of an ’80s slasher. Verstappen began to fly to go to his tenth consecutive victory in the same season, something that nobody had ever achieved in the history of the competition. The difference in tires meant that the leader of the race found himself on the track with Hamilton, who had much more worn hard tires. The seven-time champion conceded to his old rival and the Ferraris before making his stop, after which he met Alonso on the track.

The key to the fight for third place in the World Cup was, in part, here. Alonso warned before the race that his objective was to cover Hamilton, and although he initially gave up ninth place to him (tire difference), his fight was towards the end of the grand prix. However, he did not foresee that he would be with a McLaren driver as judge of the contest. And it is that Hamilton received a five-second penalty when he caused an accident with Oscar Piastri when they were fighting for eighth place.

The Mercedes man left the McLaren man without space, who ended up with a broken wing and forced to stop in the pits. The punishment imposed on Hamilton forced him to grit his teeth, aware that he was going to give up several positions, but also to those behind, including Alonso, who stopped temporizing to try to have those five seconds neutralized. The fight between Albon and Norris hurt the Spaniard, who despite his final arreón could not gain position. In the end, a good ninth that tastes like gold.

Meanwhile, Sainz reached the final stretch of the race asking for oxygen. Leclerc saw a Sergio Pérez arrive in the mirrors with notably more top speed, in the middle of the fight for third place. The fight between the Ferrari man and the Red Bull man gave Sainz a bit of a margin for the first time in the race, although the one who began to chase him was Checo, who needed to vindicate himself against a Leclerc that everything he achieved was welcome . The Mexican caught Sainz with less than ten laps to go, when the Red Bull man beat him to second place.

Sainz then found himself fighting to hold out for third place with Leclerc, while Ferrari forgot about team orders this time. Despite the fact that for practical purposes Ferrari did not care, they had to warn Leclerc not to take risks, while Sainz was forced to defend himself tooth and nail against his own teammate. In the end, the man from Madrid held on to the podium, despite the fact that the Monegasque didn’t like it… and some of his own team.