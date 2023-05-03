Los Angeles (dpa)

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen revealed that it is not one of his goals to break the record shared by Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, which is to win the world championship seven times.

Verstappen, the driver of the Red Bull team, said in an interview with the German newspaper “Bild” published today: “Honestly, this is something that does not tempt me. My dream was to become a world champion one day. This is what I always said in my childhood, and I did not say that I wanted to win eight titles.” .

He added, “If I win eight titles, that would be great of course, but this is not my main goal, I just want to stay where I am now, at the top.”

Verstappen was crowned the Formula 1 World Championship twice in a row in 2021 and 2022, and he leads the overall standings for the drivers category in the World Championship this season, by six points in front of his closest competitor, Sergio Perez, his Red Bull teammate.

The world championship competitions will continue through the Grand Prix scheduled for Miami next Sunday, and Verstappen is looking forward to preserving the racing title, as he crowned his first edition last year.